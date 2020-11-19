Midland hosts “A Texas Tour of the Night Sky” Art Show

The show's first stop will be at the Arts Council of Midland today.

MIDLAND, Texas — Award -winning West Texas Photographer Richard Acosta will open his art showcase, “A Texas Tour of the Night Sky”, to the public in a traveling exhibit.

The first stop will be in Midland on November 19 at the Arts Council of Midland, located on Illinois Ave.

According to the press release, The art work is based off a tour Acosta recently completed across The State of Texas. On this tour, he became inspired by the best stargazing locations across Texas. Some of the many locations highlighted in the tour are Enchanted Rock, Palo Duro Canyon and Big Bend National Park.

Acosta wasn't able to finish the tour due to car problems, but still managed to capture the other six locations missed on 22 8x10s and six 24x36 framed prints.

“We want to raise awareness of how valuable and precious the truly dark skies of Texas are,” Acosta says. “I feel lucky to be able show people how beautiful the night sky is. I hope these photos play a part in saving the dark skies we have left for future Texans to enjoy.”

The art show will take place between November 19- December 3 at its regular location. The hours for the event are Monday-Friday 9am-noon and 1pm-5pm.