Odessa Arts and Downtown Odessa Inc. are partnering up to host the 2022 Odessa Art Festival.

ODESSA, Texas — The 2022 Odessa Art Festival will take place at the Noel Heritage Plaza on Friday July 29, 2022 at 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

30+ local artists will be present at the free family event, which will also include an outdoor concert by Battle of the Bands winner SoulStrum.

There will also be food trucks present at the festival.