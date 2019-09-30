MARTIN COUNTY, Texas — DPS is investigating after an Arizona man was killed in a two-vehicle crash.

According to DPS, Robert Hughes, 83, from Kingman, Arizona was driving a 2015 Kia Sorento at 2:30 a.m. on September 29.

DPS says Hughes was driving west in the eastbound lane, while a 2019 Freightliner towing a semi trailer was driving east in the eastbound lanes.

Investigation shows Hughes struck the freightliner. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The two occupants of the freightliner were not injured. This accident is still under investigation.