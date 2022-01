Riders will be competing to flip and trick their way to a cash prize.

ODESSA, Texas — The Ector County Coliseum will soon be host to an Arenacross Racing event.

There will be two shows, both at 7:30 p.m. on January 21-22.

Tickets to see this event run $15 for children age 3-11 and $25 for ages 12 and up.