Areas in Big Bend National Park to be closed for herbicide application

This closure in the Rio Grande Village area will last from June 3 to June 7.

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas — Big Bend National Park will be temporarily closing down specific areas for herbicide application.

The project will start on June 3 and end on June 7. A team of biologists and staff members will be applying the herbicide along the river in the Rio Grande Village area. There will be sections along the Rio Grande Village Nature Trail that will be closed as well.

Signage will be in place while the herbicide is currently applied to the specific plants. Once these signs are removed, the closures will no longer apply.