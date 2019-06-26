ODESSA, Texas — In a ceremony earlier today (Wednesday) at the UT Permian Basin CEED Building, the Permian Basin International Oil Show (PBIOS) celebrated the success and impact of this year’s oil show. The Permian Basin International Oil Show was proud to present the latest disbursement of scholarship money to five deserving academic institutions.

This year’s gift totals $282,500. That brings the grand total since 2007 to $1.1 million dollars.

According to Oil Show Executive Director, Tony Fry, the primary purpose of the PBIOS, which takes place every other year, is to provide education, information and activities directly related to the oil and gas industry. “In the board of director’s opinion, one of the best investments in our industry is to provide educational opportunities for our future employees,” said Fry.

Academic institutions receiving scholarship money included UT Permian Basin- $80,000, Odessa College - $80,000, Midland College - $80,000,Texas Tech University - $35,000, and The Desk and Derrick Club - $7,500.