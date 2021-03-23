Are you expecting? Stay healthy with Fit 4 Baby Prenatal Fitness

If you are an expectant mother, you and your baby can stay healthy in the Fit 4 Baby Prenatal Fitness class.

MIDLAND, Texas — If you are an expectant mother, you and your baby can stay healthy in the Fit 4 Baby Prenatal Fitness class.

In this class, moms-to-be will perform carefully selected exercise routines to prepare their bodies for the changes expected during pregnancy.

The 60-minute workout will include cardio, strength, balance, and flexibility training ending with meditation.

This class is for any mom-to-be at any point during her pregnancy.