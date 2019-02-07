ODESSA, Texas — Tejas Shooting Sports, in Odessa want to make sure you know the right way to use your guns.

To help with this cause, they are having a Gun and Law workshop on Tuesday night from 6 to 8 p.m.

There will be experienced attorneys, law enforcement and other firearms professionals on hand, talking about the justified use of deadly force, where you can legally carry and what to do when law enforcement approaches you.

Every event has dedicated question-and-answer segments to ensure all attendees are able to get the information they want to know from a credible source they can trust.



Those who attend will receive the U.S. Law Shield publication.

It will help explain everything you need to know about being a responsible gun owner.

The cost is $5 for members of the U.S Law Shield, $10 for non-members.