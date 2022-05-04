Applications open for FBI El Paso Teen Academy

EL PASO, Texas —
The FBI El Paso Field Office is inviting young people to get a unique behind the scenes look at their daily operations through their teen academy.
Any student currently enrolled in an accredited high school, whether it be public, private or homeschool, is invited to take part in the program. It will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 6 to 10 at 660 S. Mesa Hills Drive.
During the academy, teens will spend time with special agents, intelligence analysts, language specialists and professional staff to learn about things like collecting evidence, interviewing witnesses, FBI SWAT arrests, terrorism, civil rights, crimes against children, cyber programs and job opportunities and requirements.
Students will be evaluated on their application form, including school activities and community involvement, and an essay.
The application found here, along with the release form and supporting essay, should be submitted to fbi_ep_outreach@fbi.gov. The documents must be received by the FBI El Paso Field Office by 4 p.m. on May 13. Incomplete and late applications will not be accepted.