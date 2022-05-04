Applications open for FBI El Paso Teen Academy

Applicants must be enrolled in an accredited high school, whether that be public, private or homeschool.

EL PASO, Texas — The FBI El Paso Field Office is inviting young people to get a unique behind the scenes look at their daily operations through their teen academy.

Any student currently enrolled in an accredited high school, whether it be public, private or homeschool, is invited to take part in the program. It will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 6 to 10 at 660 S. Mesa Hills Drive.

During the academy, teens will spend time with special agents, intelligence analysts, language specialists and professional staff to learn about things like collecting evidence, interviewing witnesses, FBI SWAT arrests, terrorism, civil rights, crimes against children, cyber programs and job opportunities and requirements.

Students will be evaluated on their application form, including school activities and community involvement, and an essay.