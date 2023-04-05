Applications for OPD's Citizens Police Academy open through April 13

There is no registration fee and all course materials are provided.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department has applications open for its 29th Citizen's Police Academy.

This is a 12-week program aimed at giving citizens a look into how the department works.

Each week will feature one class that covers different units across the department.

The deadline for this round of applications is April 13. There is no registration fee and all course materials are provided.

Applications should be emailed to amelton@odessa-tx.gov, submitted in-person to the Odessa Police Department, or filled out through the online form.

The printable form can be found by clicking or tapping here . To fill out the online form, you can click or tap here .

Applicants to the citizen's academy must submit to a background check. Those who have been convicted of a felony will not be allowed to participate.