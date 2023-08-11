Application window opens for the 5th Annual Crisis Center of West Texas Teen Leadership Council

Membership is open to Permian Basin Students entering high school this current school year.

ODESSA, Texas — The Crisis Center of West Texas will be taking applications for the 5th Annual Teen Leadership Council.

The council promotes leadership, encourages advocacy for consent and healthy relationships, while also providing students with a path to give back by helping end domestic and sexual violence in their community.

Membership is open to Permian Basin students entering high school this current year. People must be able to meet twice a month, and members can receive Texas Scholar and other community service hours.

The deadline to apply is September 12 at 11:59 p.m.