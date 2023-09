People can go to the City of Odessa Facebook page or call 432-335-4686 for more information.

ODESSA, Texas — The Application deadline for the 8th annual Recycle Fashion Show is on Sept. 29.

This year's them for the event is "Dia de los Muertos" Masquerade. It will be held on October 20 from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the Odessa Marriott Hotel and Conference Center.