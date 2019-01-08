HOUSTON — Wednesday, Apache Corporation reported a quarterly loss of $360 million while releasing its financial and operational results for the second quarter of 2019.

According to the company, these results include a number of items outside of core earnings that are typically excluded by the investment community in their published earnings estimates.

When adjusted for items that impact the comparability of results, Apache’s second-quarter earnings were $41 million or $0.11 per share.

Net cash provided by operating activities in the quarter was $856 million. Adjusted EBITDAX was $994 million.

“Apache has demonstrated capital discipline, refined our portfolio with the sale of the midcontinent assets, utilized asset sale proceeds to reduce debt, and successfully commissioned our first cryogenic processing facilities at Alpine High. We also delivered strong cash flow as our leverage to WTI and Brent oil prices offset the impact of very weak natural gas and natural gas liquids prices,” said John J. Christmann IV, Apache's chief executive officer and president.

“We responded quickly to weak Waha and El Paso Permian gas prices and deferred production at Alpine High. While total Permian production volumes were strong, oil volumes trailed guidance due to timing delays bringing wells online during the quarter. We will catch up in the second half of 2019 and exit the year with oil production on plan and with strong momentum heading into 2020.

“We have balanced our quarterly investment pace, and through June 30, have invested slightly less than half of our 2019 upstream capital budget. For the full year, we anticipate spending at or below our $2.4 billion budget,” continued Christmann.

Apache Corporation operated an average of 12 rigs and drilled and completed 54 gross-operated wells in the Permian Basin.