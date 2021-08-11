Apache Corporation to plant trees in Big Bend area

Every year the company donates thousands of trees to nonprofits in areas of West Texas that have very little tree coverage.

FORT DAVIS, Texas — We might not see many trees in West Texas compared to other parts of the country, but thanks to Apache Corporation there will soon be a few more in the area.

Apache will be planting trees in the Big Bend area, including Fort Davis, Presidio and Marfa.

This is part of the company's Tree Equity project, where it donates thousands of trees to nonprofits in areas of West Texas that have very little tree coverage.