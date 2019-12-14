MIDLAND, Texas — In direct result of Apache Corporation confirming plans to reduce its global headcount by 10-15%, they are closing their office in San Antonio.

Functions from this office will be managed at other locations.

Apache representative Phil West says this global staff reduction including layoffs, early retirements and attrition are in part of a wide initiative to centralize its organizational structure.

The Houston-based oil and gas company has taken steps to centralize in the past few years as well.

These specific decisions are still in the works, but Apache says this restructure will help them optimize and prioritize opportunities and exploration effects.

One of those efforts is in the works in South America.

Apache has about 3,100 employees globally and of those 3,100 - over 800 work in the Permian Basin.

The company said this will be a global reduction of staff and they haven't spoken to the specific number of employees that will be affected in Midland.

Apache isn't disclosing the overall number of employees this is effecting.

West also said there are no plans to close the Midland office and that Apache will continue to have significant operations across the Permian Basin.

