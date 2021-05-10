Anti-medical tyranny protest takes place in Midland

Organizers explained to NewsWest 9 that they are protesting forced medical mandates, such as employers requiring their staff to get vaccinated.

MIDLAND, Texas — If you drove by Midland Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, you probably saw a group of protesters carrying signs.

Those involved called it the anti-medical tyranny protest, and NewsWest 9 spoke to one of the organizers.

Leiken Finch explained that they are protesting forced medical mandates, such as employers requiring their staff to get vaccinated.

"Right now, you see people's rights being taken away due to a vaccine," said Finch. "Right now, we are protesting here for medical freedom."

The protest Tuesday morning gathered a group of about 50 people.

"I'm just a mom that is fed up with the system," Finch said. "I mentioned to a few friends that I wanted to organize something to raise awareness and advocate for medical freedom. I don't have a specific group or anything that I am a part of, we are just activists for medical freedom."

NewsWest 9 also spoke to people in attendance at the protest.

"If we don't stand now, I am afraid of what will happen in the future," said Jaclyn Harwell, a protest attendee. "The agenda to violate our bodily autonomy and decide what gets injected into our bodies has progressed so rapidly over the last few months that I fear what will happen if we don't stand now."

Attendee Michelle Rinard said people should express their opinion on the vaccine.

"I am here to give a voice for people that want the choice to have this vaccine," said Rinard. "We should all be able to express our view on whether we want to take this vaccine or not."

The people at the protest said they hope others also stand up for what they believe in, regardless of what that is.

"I hope we can encourage other people to stand up for their rights," said Harwell.