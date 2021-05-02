Answering The Call: Midland Health's COVID-19 VAX hotline call center

They are receiving about 600 calls per day, 10,000 per month.

MIDLAND, Texas — COVID-19 warriors on the backside of the frontline, calling themselves 68-nurse and now the COVID-19 VAX hotline.

They answer around 600 calls a day. That's 10,000 every month.

"We have our core staff members who work from home. A lot of those individuals have setups that they can work remote, then other core staff members, we actually have a department at MMH with stations set up for them to answer calls coming into the call center. We have added additional staff members to help with the call volumes," said Brandi McDonald, Midland Health VAX hotline supervisor.

20 extra employees to answer the VAX hotline calls to be exact, rounding out the call center crew to about 35-40 workers give or take a few floating nurses who can come help when the phone lines are ringing off the hook.

"There is a significant amount of work and operators that work within the call center. It's more than just 68 nurses now, it's actually evolved into much more," McDonald said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has morphed calling the 68-NURSE line into a more personal and direct experience.

COVID-19 Vaccine FAQs Midland Health is dedicated to keeping the community informed and educated as we receive new information regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. We know there are many questions and we hope these FAQs will provide helpful insight. We ask that you please be patient and know that vaccines are only available in limited quantities.

68-NURSE can answer your COVID-19 side effect and medical-related questions, they can help you set up a COVID-19 test, or they can help with transferring patients. 221 DOCS helps with premiere clinics.

And now the COVID VAX hotline helps with vaccine appointments and paperwork questions.

The biggest obstacle has been managing the mountain of calls.

"A lot of that traffic is I'm on the waitlist, I haven't heard back, I need to reschedule my appointment," McDonald said.

So these call center workers are trying to get in front of the problem by calling you on the waitlist to set up appointments instead of reaching out via email like before.

"The value of the call center has been proven during this time. It's very much a public health service and we are at the forefront of getting people information," McDonald said.

Midland Health asks that you please answer their call when the phone rings so that it can expedite the appointment and vaccine process.

Right now only 1 out of every 20 calls are being answered.

The vaccine line is 2214-VAX.