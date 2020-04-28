ODESSA, Texas — An earthquake hit Odessa around 9:16 Monday night.

It was in the area of King Ranch Road and P Bar Ranch Road. The United States Geological Survey reports the earthquake’s magnitude was 2.4.

Viewers tells us they felt the ground shake and heard a loud boom.

A 2-3 level on a Richter scale is very minimal so the earthquake was strong enough to be felt by people but not enough to cause structural damages.

Just last week, a 3.1 magnitude earthquake hit Odessa in the same general area. It was in the area of Faudree and 191 last Tuesday morning.