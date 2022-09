ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Animal Shelter and Police Department will be holding vaccination and adoption events on September 24 and 25.

Both events will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at different locations in Odessa.

The Odessa Police Department will be holding an adoption event at Crunch Fitness on 42nd Street. The adoption fee will be $27 and is cash only. The Odessa Animal Shelter will be holding their shot clinic in their west parking lot. It is cash only and drive-through only.