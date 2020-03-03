MIDLAND, Texas — Angie's Babies is asking for baby doll donations to make sure those with Alzheimer's still receive some love this Mother's Day.

“Julie and I came up with this idea after we both lost our loved ones to Alzheimer’s. I lost my dad in October, she lost her grandmother in January and they were in the same nursing home. So we were kind of lost as caregivers and didn’t know what to do," said Mary McCourt, Alzheimer’s Association Volunteer .

Alzheimer's disease is a disorder that causes brain cells to progressively die, mainly ridding you of your memories over the years..

“Alzheimer’s takes away a lot but it never takes away the memory of being a mom. Angie Clark was Julie’s grandmother and she always had a baby doll," said McCourt.

The doll was a tangible source of comfort and a way to still express her love..

“It really reminded her that even though she couldn’t articulate anything because the disease had taken that from her, that love was still there of her babies. It reminded her of my mom and my uncle when they were little or me when I was little," said Julie Gray, Walk to End Alzheimers & Community Development Manager.

“There’s a lot of these facilities that people drop their loved ones off and then they don’t go back because they can’t take the heartache of not being recognized or remembered. So when we walk in and we actually love on them and give them a doll, it makes all the difference in the world and it’s just a feeling that’s indescribable for us," said McCourt.

Come Mother’s Day Julie, Mary and volunteers will be splitting up to deliver baby dolls to Midland, Odessa and San Angelo Alzheimer’s patients.

“We’re able to go physically hand these baby dolls to the residents with Alzheimer’s and to see them light up is the most rewarding thing that I personally get back on Mother’s Day," said Clark.

“The smaller ones back here are really not the type that you cradle. Plus we have to go in and we have to kind of baby proof the dolls. We have to remove the bottles and the hair bows and everything," said McCourt.

To donate to Angie’s Babies & Longest Day Fundraiser:

$20 donation requested- $10 to purchase one doll, other $10 goes to Alzheimer’s Association for local education and support.

Venmo: JulieGray1033

PayPal: grays1033@gmail.com

For questions contact Julie Gray: 432-559-5956/ grays1033@gmail.com

Locations to drop off baby dolls:

Lisa Copeland Nationwide Insurance Offices in Midland and Odessa.

Midland Alzheimer’s Association- 4400 N Big Spring St c32, Midland, TX 79705

