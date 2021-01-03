Angie's Babies accepting donations to gift Alzheimer's patients with baby dolls

The annual fundraiser delivers baby dolls to women around West Texas who have been diagnosed with the disease.

MIDLAND, Texas — Angie's Babies is asking for donations of baby dolls to help fulfill its annual mission.

Every year, Mary Wright-McCourt and Julie Grey collect baby dolls to donate to Alzheimer's patients in honor of Mary's grandmother, Angie Clark, who was diagnosed with the disease in 2003 and passed away in 2018.

Despite battling Alzheimer's, when she was given a baby doll Angie lit up and loved to take care of the doll.

Since 2018, the two have been collecting dolls to donate to Alzheimer's patients each Mother's Day.

"But it always just gives me the biggest sense of joy, to be able to place one of these dolls in someone's arms and they immediately cuddle and hug and things of that nature. And it just...it's so heartwarming," Grey said.

"It's just some hope in such dark times for those that are living with the disease. My grandmother had one of these dolls for quite a few years. This brought her so much comfort and joy, and it really brought her out during the disease," Grey said.

If you would like to help with this cause, the dolls cost about $11. For more information on how to donate you can visit the Facebook page.