Andrews water well tests positive for e-coli

ANDREWS, Texas — The City of Andrews is warning the public that one of its 19 water wells tested positive for e-coli bacteria on December 15.

The well was taken offline as soon as this information was found, and it will not be restored until a laboratory clears it.

While the city says the bacteria has not made its way to drinking water and that you are safe to consume water from your taps, people should be aware of the symptoms of e-coli.

These symptoms include diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches and other short-term health effects. Infants, children, the elderly and people with compromised immune systems are at potential extra risk for issues with the bacteria.

The TCEQ also requires the city to advice the public on this matter even if the bacteria is removed by the water treatment facility prior to it reaching the public.

At this time the city anticipates the problem being resolved within 48 hours. Anyone seeking more information is asked to call Mike Aguero at 432-523-4820.