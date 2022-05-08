Andrews U10 All-Star team makes history

The Andrews baseball U10 All-Star team did something no other team in the town's history has done, make the Cal Ripken World Series

ANDREWS, Texas — There's something brewing in Andrews that is causing a lot of excitement. The U10 All-Star Little League team has made history as the first team from the city to make the Cal Ripken World Series.

The kids on this team are pretty excited, especially since this is one of the biggest competitions in a number of these players lives so far.

"It's just a lifetime experience," team third baseman Aiden Nunez said. "I'm just excited to be on this team."

This is something that this team has been hoping to accomplish since the start of the season. Even though they have already reached their original goal, Coach Mario Aguilar thinks his team can take the next step.

"We want to win it all," Aguilar said. "Those who know me know me well enough know that I do my scouting. I do my checking out on the other teams. It looks like we have a pretty good shot at this."

This accomplishment has really caught the attention of their community. In fact, so much so that the mayor of the town came to practice and declared July 26 "Andrews Little League World Series Day."

"This is a very big achievement that they've reached," Mayor Flora Braly said. "The community's behind them. We thank the players, the coaches, the parents."