ANDREWS, Texas — The Andrews Splash Park is opening at 1 p.m. on May 26.
The park will now be open to the public, though Kiddie Hours and Sensory Swim won't begin until June.
Every person who enters the pool area must have a release form on file with the City of Andrews. Anyone under 18 years old must have one signed by a legal guardian.
The pool is also offering season passes to help limit cash transactions and protect lifeguards. These can be purchased at the City Hall during normal business hours.
A tent will also be set up outside the pool facility from 1 to 3 p.m. on May 26. You can visit the tent for help getting both season passes and release forms.
Proof of Andrews residency is required to obtain both.
Season passes are $20 for children 12 and under, and $40 for those 13 and above. Daily admission costs are $5 per person for everyone over one years old.
For more information you can visit City Hall or go to the City of Andrews Facebook page.
