ANDREWS, Texas — The Andrews Splash Park is opening at 1 p.m. on May 26.

The park will now be open to the public, though Kiddie Hours and Sensory Swim won't begin until June.

Every person who enters the pool area must have a release form on file with the City of Andrews. Anyone under 18 years old must have one signed by a legal guardian.

The pool is also offering season passes to help limit cash transactions and protect lifeguards. These can be purchased at the City Hall during normal business hours.

A tent will also be set up outside the pool facility from 1 to 3 p.m. on May 26. You can visit the tent for help getting both season passes and release forms.

Proof of Andrews residency is required to obtain both.

Season passes are $20 for children 12 and under, and $40 for those 13 and above. Daily admission costs are $5 per person for everyone over one years old.

For more information you can visit City Hall or go to the City of Andrews Facebook page.

City of Andrews Come on Andrews, we can't let the rest of Texas do better than us! A... s of today, Andrews County is only at a 50.3% response rate. The 2020 Census is more than a population count. It's an opportunity to shape our community's future. Census results affect our community every day.

MORE FROM NEWSWEST 9:

Summer is coming in with a splash: How to hang poolside safely

City of Midland announces schedule for parks reopening

Ector County opens semi-public pools with hopes of return to some normalcy, but CDC guidelines persist