Andrews Police Department introduces new anonymous tips app

ANDREWS, Texas — The Andrews Police Department has introduced its partnership with tip411 in order to implement a new anonymous tips and alerts app for smart devices.

The app which will be available on the iTunes App Store and Google Play Store will remove all identifying information before the police see the tips, with no way of identifying the sender.

Residents in Andrews without a smartphone will be able to send an anonymous text tip through their phone by texting the keyword APDTIP and their message/tip to 847411 (tip411).