ANDREWS, Texas — An Andrews man is dead following a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 115 in Andrews County.

DPS reported that the accident happened at 4:56 a.m. on June 29.

According to investigators, David Mendiola, Jr., 20, was driving a 2015 Sierra pickup southwest on SH 115.

A 2015 Freightliner truck tractor towing a semi-trailer was traveling northeast on the same road.

Mendiola reportedly veered across the center stripe and struck the truck tractor partially head on.

The driver of the other vehicle suffered non-incapacitating injuries but Mendiola was pronounced dead at the scene.

DPS is still investigating the cause of the crash.