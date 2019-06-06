ANDREWS, Texas — An Andrews woman remains in Medical Center Hospital in Odessa after being admitted over night (Wednesday) with multiple stab wounds.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Andrews Police responded to call of a stabbing on SW 8th Street, there they found a 28 year old female victim who had been stabbed. EMS transported her to Permian Regional Medical Center. She was later moved to Medical Center Hospital in Odessa.

The victim identified a 23 year old male suspect, Aaron Franco. Franco had fled the scene before police arrival, but he was located a short time later on SW 2nd street.

Franco was charged with two counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Family Violence, a First Degree Felony.