ANDREWS, Texas — An Andrews man is in the hospital after falling at the city landfill.

The Andrews County Sheriff's Office, Andrews EMS and Andrews Fire responded to the landfill just before 8:30 a.m. on April 23.

According to the Andrews County Sheriff's Office, a 65-year-old man was unloading a trailer by himself.

The man had been standing on the back of the trailer when he lost his balance, falling about 18 feet and landing on construction debris.

EMS transported the man to Permian Regional Medical Center before he was taken by helicopter to an area hospital for treatment.

There is no word on this time about the man's condition.

