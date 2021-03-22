Andrews crews battling major grass fire, citizens on NW side should be prepared to evacuate

At this time there has not been an official evacuation order issued, but residents should stay alert.

ANDREWS, Texas — UPDATE: The City of Andrews has posted an update announcing that there is no need for citizens to evacuate at this time. The fire is moving south and the city is out of immediate harm.

UPDATE: The Andrews County Facebook page posted that two shelters have been opened at the ACE Arena and James Roberts Center for anyone who evacuates.

As strong winds blow through the Permian Basin, Andrews fire crews are battling a major grass fire Monday afternoon.

According to the City of Andrews Facebook page, those in the northwest side of Andrews should be prepared to evacuate soon if needed.

At this time there has not been an official evacuation order issued, but residents should stay alert.

The Andrews County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the fire is in the area of Hwy 176 and 181.