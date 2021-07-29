Andrews ISD students to receive free meals during 2021-2022 school year

These free meals are provided by funding from the United States Department of Agriculture.

ANDREWS, Texas — All enrolled students in Andrews ISD will be eligible for free breakfast and lunch for the 2021-2022 school year.

This is thanks to funding from the United States Department of Agriculture.

Any children 0-18 in the community are eligible, and enrolled students with disabilities up to 21 years of age can also receive the free meals.

Students will not be required to put in a free or reduced-price meal application to receive these free meals.

There will be additional meals, snacks and other items available for purchase for those who would like to buy them.