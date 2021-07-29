Andrews ISD students to receive free meals during 2021-2022 school year

ANDREWS, Texas — All enrolled students in Andrews ISD will be eligible for free breakfast and lunch for the 2021-2022 school year.
This is thanks to funding from the United States Department of Agriculture.
Any children 0-18 in the community are eligible, and enrolled students with disabilities up to 21 years of age can also receive the free meals.
Students will not be required to put in a free or reduced-price meal application to receive these free meals.
There will be additional meals, snacks and other items available for purchase for those who would like to buy them.
For more information on these free meals, you can call AISD Child Nutrition Director Pam Yocham at 432-523-3640 and dial extension 1810.