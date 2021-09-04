Andrews High School student heading to Yale on full ride scholarship

Jakob Barton will be studying music and political science.

ANDREWS, Texas — Getting your college acceptance letter is an exciting feeling, and out in this small West Texas town, lives a high school student with quite the future.

Jakob Barton is going to Yale on a full ride this fall.

"It opens up to a video that says congratulations and it plays the Yale song, and so I just immediately jumped out of my car and ran over to my friends and was like 'oh my God I got into Yale'," Barton said.

His brother Jordan was the first person he called, who, get this, is also an Ivy League student at Harvard.

"My brother took care of me, ever since a really young age," Barton said.

Now, the two brothers will be just two hours from each other.

Jakob's teachers also had a big impact on his high school experience.

"I expect you to do great things," Anna Bartsch, Jakob's history teacher said.

Jakob's science teacher, Darla Loyless, said she was so proud of him.

"I'm very proud of him," Loyless said. "I think that if you talked to him about when he was a freshman to project this for his senior year he would not have believed you."

Jakob's English, debate and theater teacher, John Landry, said this is what drives a teacher to do what they do.

"Being able to say and wear the sweatshirt or the t-shirt, I've got a kid at Yale is 100% one of those things, this is why we do what we do, we want kids that want to succeed and give them the tools that they need so they can succeed," Landry said.

It's safe to say, this young man has a bright future ahead.

Jakob will be studying music and political science.

He'll be moving up to New Haven in late August.