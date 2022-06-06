City of Andrews holds groundbreaking for new city hall

Once the new one is completed, the Andrews Police Department will move into the current city hall which is bigger than the building it is housed in right now.

"This is something the council has been working on for probably up to 10 years and we've had ups and downs in the economy and we've postponed it, delayed it or changed our plans two or three different times and the opportunity just hit just now for us to be able to do it and we are really excited about it," Andrews City Manager Steve Eggleston said.