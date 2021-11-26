Andrews community comes together to celebrate the life of Marc Boswell

The 69-year-old died last week when the Andrews ISD band bus he was driving was involved in a crash on I-20.

ANDREWS, Texas — The Andrews community is celebrating the life of Marc Boswell, the bus driver killed in last Friday's crash involving the Andrews High School marching band.

The 69-year-old left a positive impact on just about everyone around him. But, as many people pointed out at his celebration of life service, Marc was too humble to admit it.

"We’ve heard all day about his servant heart and being behind the scenes, and that was him," one person at the service said. "He would be so upset right now seeing everyone here. If he knew we were doing anything out of the ordinary for him. He’d give us some of his wisdom.”

Marc was a retired math teacher from Andrews ISD. After retiring, he did the stats for the football team, was a timer for swim team meets and drove buses for AISD sports and extracurricular activities.

When he was not helping students, he was serving as an elder for Andrews Church of Christ.

“Dad knew that church was important, he knew his faith was important and he knew people were important," Michael Boswell, Marc's son, said. "I know he wants to be here, but at the same time, he's where he wanted to be. He's worked his whole life to get there and he didn't do it because he needed to work to get to Heaven, he did it because he had Heaven."

Before his celebration wrapped up, Marc’s family and friends put out a call to action for West Texans.

“I want to challenge all of us that when we leave here today we’re celebrating Marc’s life," one of Marc's friends said. "What greater celebration could it be if we go back to our everyday lives and we become the Marc in our worlds, just like he was the Marc in our world?”

So, what exactly does that look like?

“Just get involved in your community," Michael said. "Get to know your neighbor. Tell them you love them. Be where your feet are. Show God's love where your feet are. We don’t need grand gestures, just show little rays of love and maybe we can become more of a loving environment that dad always envisioned."

If you feel called to, the Boswells have set up donations to some of the nonprofits and missions Marc was passionate about. You can also plant a tree in his honor.