Andrews chef featured on Food Network show

Raul Vasquez competed on the Aug. 9 episode of "Supermarket Stakeout."

Example video title will go here for this video

ANDREWS, Texas — One Andrews chef is helping to put West Texas on the map.

Raul Vasquez is the owner of the private chef company Ratengo along with his brother. The two are known for their Latin-Asian fusion.

Vasquez recently got the chance to compete on "Supermarket Stakeout" on the Food Network.

The show features four chefs who have to purchase items from the carts of people coming out of a grocery store, then cook it in the parking lot.

Vasquez had a good run, finishing in second place. He said this was a big dream of his.

If you would like to learn more about Ratengo, you can visit their Facebook page.

To watch the episode, keep an eye out on Food Network for a rerun, buy the episode on YouTube or check out Food Network Go.