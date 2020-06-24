ANDREWS, Texas — The Andrews Chamber of Commerce is trying to lift the city's spirits as we continue to navigate through COVID-19.

Through all the stress being put on local businesses, and after the cancellation of Independence Day festivities, the Chamber of Commerce is asking the community to come together in a show of strength and unity.

With the Fourth of July approaching, businesses are encouraged to decorate their storefronts with an American display.

The Women's Division of the chamber is providing free, 12-by-18 U.S. flags for any business that wants to display them.

The flags are available now at the Chamber of Commerce, but if you want one, you need to act fast as they are first come, first served.

