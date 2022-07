The event will feature turtle races, bounce houses, rock climbing and more.

ANDREWS, Texas — Andrews citizens will be able to celebrate Independence Day at Pioneer Park on July 4.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. with turtle races.

There will also be a watermelon eating contest, rock climbing and bounce houses as well as free admission to the splash park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fireworks will be set off once it becomes dark.

