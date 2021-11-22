Andrews businesses and citizens unite to support crash victims families

"You know we're the mighty Mustangs, that's what we do, we love and support one another."

ANDREWS, Texas — Andrews lost part of their community on Friday.

"I think its really traumatic and no people should go through what those people went through," said Levi Armendariz, the credit manages at Buddy's Home Furnishings in Andrews.

The people of Andrews are leaning on each other and doing what they can to help those that were impacted

"Andrews being such a strong community, we'll always get together and when times get tough we're one to get together and help everybody out," said Armendariz.

Community members immediately felt the need to help after hearing what happened.

"I was like I can't sit here and not do anything, we have to do something," said Armendariz.

Buddy's home furnishings is providing thanksgiving meals and having a bake sale with all the money going to victims families.

"You know stuffing, rolls everything going to those families," said Armendariz.

With others in the community making similar strides.

Armendariz said, "Its just overly influx of people offering their unconditional support and love," he continued, "Weather it be for emotional support, financial support, anything we do to just kind of give back and help our community."