An 80-year-old Odessan dies at Medical Center Hospital after crash in Ector County

Larry Lee Anderson, 80, was a passenger in a Mercedes Benz traveling on 10th St. and after the result of a crash, he later died. The driver is in critical condition.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety released a fatal crash report Monday involving four people.

On Friday around 4:12 p.m., 72-year-old Odessan Phyllis Shedeck Anderson, driving a 2020 Mercedes Benz, was traveling westbound on 10th St. with her passenger 80-year-old Odessan Larry Lee Anderson. Phyllis then stopped at a stop sign marked intersection with State Highway 302.

Twenty-two-year-old Odessan Luis Anthony Solis Vera, driving a 2016 Dodge Ram 1500, was going southbound on State Highway 302, approaching 10th St. Solis Vera was driving another person in the car as well.

Phyllis Anderson failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign and entered the intersection in front of Solis Vera.

Solis Vera struck the Mercedes Benz from the passenger side, resulting in both Phyllis and Larry Lee to be transported to Medical Center Hospital.

Larry Lee Anderson later died at the hospital and Phyllis Anderson is still in critical condition.