American Veterans Traveling Tribute comes to Monahans

MONAHANS, Texas — American Veterans Traveling Tribute visited Monahans on Thursday.

AVTT brings exhibits honoring those who fought in wars such as Vietnam, Afghanistan and the World Wars as well as those killed on 9/11.

The traveling exhibit is set up at the Ward County Arena and will be open 1-8 p.m. on Thursday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Tributes feature panels with the names of the casualties, those awarded medals of honor, timelines of the events and more.

