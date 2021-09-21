American Rescue Plan Act funds being spent different ways in Odessa

The City of Odessa is giving a total of $4 million to local hospitals, while the county has been spending the funds elsewhere.

ODESSA, Texas — Hospitals in the area have struggled when it comes to staffing and keeping up with the high demand of COVID-19 patients.

Officials have asked both the city and the county for American Rescue Act Funds, which is money from the federal government used to help those affected by COVID.

Medical Center Hospital and Odessa Regional Medical Center got money from the American Rescue Plan Act and it came from the City of Odessa. The result was a total of four million dollars between the two of them.

"Thank you a lot to the city of Odessa and to the mayor and the city manager Michael and the whole city council for supporting us with the rescue funds, we thank y'all for believing in us and what were trying to do for our patients and for the citizens of Odessa and Ector County," said CEO of Medical Health Center System Russell Tippin on Monday.

The city, was happy to do their part, said Mayor Javier Joven of Odessa. "We've always been committed to being supportive, so it was a no brainer for us, to be supportive to the hospital."

There’s some lead way for local decision makers on how American Rescue Plan money can be spent. So far, Ector County is spending the money in different ways.

"We have had no communication with the county whatsoever," said Tippin.

At this point, local hospitals aren't sure how much money they will get from the county, if they get any at all, so for now things are up in the air.

"The last that we heard, they had 90 days to decide what to do with the money, the rescue funds and then one year to spend those funds, so that's the last we've heard," said Tippin.

When it comes to the money that MCH is getting from the city, they already know how it will be spent.

"Number one and the most important is staffing, bedside patient facing staffing. Whether that's nurses, respiratory therapists, staffing that we need and that is making the difference in saving peoples life," said Tippin.