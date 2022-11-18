American Legion Post 19 to host fundraiser on December 10

There will be music, food, prizes, silent auctions and much more. The event is completely free. However, it will be $20 each to see a dueling piano show and partake in the pork loin or prime rib dinner. All of this support will go to high school seniors.

"The proceeds for this event are going towards our scholarship fund for local high school seniors," said Kevin Grace with American Legion Post 19. "Last year, we gave out two scholarships, one to a senior from Greenwood and one from Midland High. I think it's important we're able to give back to our community where awarding potential college student with the means for them to go to school and further their education and become a contributing member in our society."