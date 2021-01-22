American Heritage Cemetery Funeral Home Crematory to offer natural burials

MIDLAND, Texas — West Texas nature just got a whole lot greener, specifically in natural or green burials.



"When new ideas are presented that people have never heard of, I guess friends, family, they know the industry that I'm in, so I get tagged on Facebook," said David Cole, owner and operator of American Heritage Cemetery Funeral Home Crematory.



This is one of those new, but technically older form ideas.



David Cole, owner and operator of American Heritage Cemetery Funeral Home Crematory is looking to offer more options, but he took to social media first to see how the community would respond.



It was overwhelmingly positive from thousands of Midlanders.



"Each cemetery independently creates their own rules and regulations and that's not set by the state or the federal government and so a cemetery would have to choose to offer this and then other funeral homes could utilize that service," Cole said.



In a natural burial, there's no embalming, no metals or plastics. It's cheaper and more simplistic.



"Either the deceased will be wrapped in a shroud and placed directly into the earth or a biodegradable casket," Cole said.



The burial is also not as deep. It's only 3 and a half feet below the earth with an 18 inch barrier on top.



"With controlling via depth of earth, animals are much more interested in living prey above ground and when we place that berm, it helps prevent any types of odors escaping," Cole said.



It's a new way to bury our biggest blessings in life - family and friends.



"There is without a doubt a healthy way to grieve and a very unhealthy way to grieve. It's our job as their professionals to help guide them through that process and if we can offer options, then we can really fulfill that," Cole said.