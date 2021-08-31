OFFICIALS: East Texas children at center of AMBER Alert found safe in Kilgore, now in CPS custody

Officials believed the children are in grave or immediate danger.

RUSK, Texas — The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) says two children who were at the center of an AMBER Alert have been found safe in Kilgore.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, before being located, Ashlynn Wells, 10, and Desman Wells III, 11, were last seen around 1:15 p.m. on Monday in Rusk. Officials say the children were with Jesse Ray Schmidt, 32, when they were found.

Authorities say the children were released into CPS custody. The CCSO has not released what charges Schmidt will face, if any.