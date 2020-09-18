AMBER ALERT: East Texas officials searching for missing 5-week-old, father arrested

The infant's father and the vehicle have been located but the infant is still missing.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Rangers, Cherokee County Sheriff's Office and Wells Police Department (WPD) are searching for a missing 5-week-old boy.

The child, identified as Armaidre Antwan Marquie Argumon, was last seen Friday, around 7 a.m, in the 500 block of Old Forest Road in Wells.

The child has black hair, brown eyes and was wearing a diaper the last time he was seen.

According to WPD, the boy's father, DeAndre Argumon, has been arrested.

Police had asked the public to be on the lookout for a green Ford Ranger pickup. Officials say that vehicle has been located but the boy is still missing.

The City of Wells Police Department is working with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Department and the Texas Ranger to... Posted by Wells Police Department on Friday, September 18, 2020