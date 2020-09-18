AMBER ALERT: East Texas officials searching for missing 5-week-old, father arrested

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Rangers, Cherokee County Sheriff's Office and Wells Police Department (WPD) are searching for a missing 5-week-old boy.
The child, identified as Armaidre Antwan Marquie Argumon, was last seen Friday, around 7 a.m, in the 500 block of Old Forest Road in Wells.
The child has black hair, brown eyes and was wearing a diaper the last time he was seen.
According to WPD, the boy's father, DeAndre Argumon, has been arrested.
Police had asked the public to be on the lookout for a green Ford Ranger pickup. Officials say that vehicle has been located but the boy is still missing.
If you have any information on the child's whereabouts, please contact the WPD at (903) 683-2271.