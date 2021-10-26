Alternative MC holds 2021 Ride Free of Abuse

All proceeds will go to benefit local survivors of domestic abuse.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Alternative Motorcycle Club of Odessa will be riding in support of domestic violence survivors.

The annual Ride Free of Abuse will start at the Legacy Harley Davidson at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday and end at Bad Boyz BBQ on Andrews Highway.

Fees are $10 a rider and $5 per passenger.

There will also be a raffle and some auctions during the event.

All proceeds will go to benefit local survivors of domestic abuse.

For more information on the Alternative MC, you can click or tap here.