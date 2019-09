ALPINE, Texas — The community is remembering Alpine Volunteer Fire Chief Mark Scudder after he passed away September 19.

Scudder died in Odessa at Medical Center Hospital after suffering septic shock and will be escorted back home.

Odessa Fire Rescue will be providing an honor guard at Sunset Funeral Home. Scudder's body will receive an official escort on the way back to Alpine starting at 2 p.m. on September 24.

A memorial service is being held at 4 p.m. on September 27 at the volunteer fire department in Alpine.

Scudder served as a paramedic for the past 34 years and served as the Alpine Volunteer Fire Chief for 19 years.