This event is back for its 28th year.

ALPINE, Texas — The 28th annual Alpine Artwalk Art and Music Festival is back on November 19 and 20.

There will be live music, food and artists showing their work off all over the city. The events will begin at 10:00 a.m.

Their mission is to help show off the works of local artists and educate the youth in the Big Bend area.