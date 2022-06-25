Alpine residents protest Supreme Court decision on abortion

ALPINE, Texas — In wake of the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday, Alpine residents lined the streets in protest.
Organizers put out the word in the afternoon and by 6 p.m. dozens of people had showed up with signs and determination.
The group said this is because the decision will impact a lot of people.
"We are angry. We believe that people deserve to have personal autonomy over their bodies and medical decisions," said Lisa Kettyle, a community organizer.
At this time there is no word on other protests being held in the area.