Alpine Police Officers ask for help locating suspect in a hit and run incident

ALPINE, Texas — Alpine Police Officers are asking for help locating a suspect in a hit and run incident on September 15 at 2:00 a.m.

Officers responded to a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle in the 2400 block of West Highway 90. When they arrived to the scene, they found a male subject lying on the ground unconscious. The male subject was immediately transported to Big Bend Regional Medical Center in critical condition. He was later flown to UMC El Paso.

The vehicle has also not been located yet by officers. The identity of the male pedestrian will not be released until next of kin has been notified.