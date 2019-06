ALPINE, Texas — Alpine police are asking the public for help in locating 64-year-old Robert Scott Zukevich.

Zukevich has dementia and was last seen on Thursday morning wearing a Houston Oilers hat, red Nike shirt, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes. He drives a white Kia Forte, as pictured below.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is being asked to contact the Alpine Police Department at 432-837-3486 or call 911.